‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Release Date: When the Series Returns

Season 3 of The Traitors is finally here! The Alan Cumming-hosted reality competition series is a fan favorite, and it turns out three episodes are already available. Three “Traitors” have already been chosen (no spoilers here,) and in a recent interview, the magnetic host revealed that he’s actually “playing a character” in the show. “I am the host, but I’m playing a character of a host, very much so,” he told USA Today for an interview published January 10. “I don’t even sound like that; I put on a funny accent as well as a look and tone.” He added that in everyday life, “I don’t go around quoting Shakespeare all the time, and I certainly don’t boss people around. And I’m not so aggressive as this sort of stern castle daddy.”

Read on to find out when The Traitors‘ third season dropped and more info about the Emmy winning series.

When Does ‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Premiere?

The Traitors season 3 premiered on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The first three episodes were made available for fans to watch, while subsequent episodes can be viewed Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The season finale and cast reunion episodes will finish off the season on March 6, 2025

Can I Stream ‘The Traitors’ Online?

Yes! You can stream The Traitors season 3 on Peacock.

Who Stars in ‘The Traitors’ Season 3?

The Traitors season 3 was highly anticipated because of its all-star cast featuring reality TV giants from Big Brother, Survivor, and the Real Housewives franchise, among others. This season’s participants include Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval, Gabby Windey, Britney Haynes, Chrishell Stause, Bob Harper, Dolores Catania, Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley, Bob the Drag Queen, Carolyn Wiger, Ciara Miller, Dylan Efron, Danielle Reyes, Robyn Dixon, Wells Adams, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Nikki Garcia, Jeremy Collins, and Tony Vlachos.

Cumming opened up about the series, teasing its potential, during an interview back in June of 2024. “Having the freedom to push the boundaries like we’ve been doing, that’s made it really exciting,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It’s great to see that working — with viewers’ interest in the show — so that when we come back to it each season, we kind of up the ante a bit more.”