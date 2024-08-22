‘Celebrity Traitors’: Everything We Know About the Upcoming BBC Series

Image Credit: Peacock

A spinoff of The Traitors will feature a celebrity cast, the BBC confirmed. The American reality competition show has attracted viewers from around the world. And now, the UK broadcaster will be producing a celebrity edition of the mystery show. The BBC Press Office announced the news via X (formerly known as Twitter) on August 22, 2024.

“The time for talk is over! #TheTraitors has been commissioned for a fourth series as well as a nine-part celebrity version for #iPlayer and BBC One,” the announcement read. “And series three has already been filmed against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands.”

What Is the New ‘Traitors’ Show?

Titled Celebrity Traitors, the upcoming series will be hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Kalpna Patel-Knight, the Head of Entertainment at the BBC, released a statement confirming that the series was in development.

“The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level,” the BBC executive said.

When Is the ‘Celebrity Traitors’ Release Date?

According to multiple outlets, Celebrity Traitors is projected for a 2025 release date.

Who Is in the ‘Celebrity Traitors’ Cast?

As of now, no celebrities have been confirmed as cast members. However, Courteney Cox quickly became a fan-favorite choice in April 2023 when the Friends alum and Claudia appeared in a BBC casting call video. In the clip, Courteney initially appeared fully cloaked while standing beside Claudia as she invited viewers to participate in the series.

After Courteney revealed her face to the camera, she asked Claudia if she could join the show.

“I’ve said this to you before. No,” Claudia told the Scream franchise star. “You cannot apply if you’re a celebrity … or as famous as this one. Now, off you go.”

Once the video made the rounds on social media, several fans encouraged the network to make a celebrity edition of the series.