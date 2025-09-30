‘The Simpsons’ Movie: Release Date, Cast, Plot & All Updates

Image Credit: FOX/20th Television

“Homer’s coming back for seconds,” Disney and 20th Century Studios announced in September 2025, confirming a new Simpsons movie. The untitled project will be released two years from now, and fans of the long-running animated sitcom can’t wait to watch Homer’s next chaotic adventure on the big screen.

The upcoming film will be released 20 years after 2007’s The Simpsons Movie hit theaters. The original movie follows the consequences of Homer’s actions when he pollutes Springfield’s water supply, leading to the town’s encasement in a large dome by the Environmental Protection Agency. It earned more than $500 million at the global box office.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details we know so far about the upcoming Simpsons movie below.

Is the Simpsons 2027 Movie a Sequel to the First One?

It’s unclear if the upcoming Simpsons movie is a direct sequel to the 2007 film, but it would certainly make sense since it’s being released 20 years after its predecessor. Multiple outlets have labeled the 2027 flick a sequel.

In Disney’s September 2025 Instagram announcement, the company noted in its caption, “Homer’s coming back for seconds,” alongside a photo of the character’s hand reaching for a pink donut.

What Is the New Simpsons Movie About?

Plot details have not been unveiled from the new Simpsons movie yet.

When Does the New Simpsons Movie Come Out?

Disney confirmed that the upcoming Simpsons movie will be released on July 23, 2027.

Will the New Simpsons Movie Be Streaming?

No, the upcoming Simpsons film will not be available to stream right away. Instead, it will be released in theaters.

The 2027 Simpsons Movie Cast

The voice cast for the all-new film features Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson, Julie Kavner as Marge, Nancy Cartwright as Bart and Yeardley Smith as Lisa.

Will the New Simpsons Movie Be Live-Action or Animated?

Based on Disney’s announcement of the production, the Simpsons movie will be animated, not a live-action film.