Marge Simpson Death Explained: Unpacking ‘The Simpsons’ Season 36 Finale

Image Credit: © 2025 by 20th Television.

Leave it to The Simpsons to throw in some twists and turns for viewers, the latest being the rumored death of Marge Simpson. After the season 36 finale, titled “Estranger Things,” aired in the UK in June 2025, fans around the world panicked about one scene that features Marge dead. So, is it true — was Marge killed off from the show?

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of that season finale ending and Marge’s fate on the show.

Was Marge Simpson Killed Off in The Simpsons?

No, Marge does not get killed off in The Simpsons. But the season 36 finale episode includes a flash-forward scene 35 years into the possible future, where Marge is supposedly dead. In the scene, Lisa finds a letter from Marge that’s only to be opened in the unlikely event that Homer lives longer than her. Marge’s fear of Lisa and Bart’s estrangement proves to be true in this time jump, but the siblings reunite to get Homer out of his Florida care facility. Viewers then see Marge looking down from a cloud and rising to heaven with some help from The Beatles’ Ringo Starr.

When Does Marge Simpson Die?

Technically, if this 35-year time jump happens, Marge could die before Homer. But she is not dead in the show at the moment. The Simpsons was renewed for multiple future seasons, which will see Marge and company return.

Since the series has been on the air for more than three decades, it has pulled off startling stunts like this one to keep viewers engaged. Among the most stunning twists that creators threw in were Marge saying she wanted to divorce Homer; another was when the show jokingly removed Bart in season 35. So, this isn’t the first time that The Simpsons has scared fans.

How to Watch The Simpsons Season 36 Finale ‘Estranger Things’

Episodes of The Simpsons air on Fox and can be streamed on Hulu the day after airing live.

When Does The Simpsons Season 37 Come Out?

The 37th season of The Simpsons is expected to air sometime in the fall of 2025.