‘The Right Stuff’: Who’s Playing Who? — See Patrick J. Adams & More Vs. The Real-Life Astronauts

‘The Right Stuff’ premieres Oct. 9 on Disney+. Some of your fave actors are taking on the roles of the Mercury Seven astronauts. See how Patrick J. Adams and more transform into the real-life astronauts!

The Right Stuff, based on Tom Wolfe’s bestselling novel of the same name, follows the early days of the U.S. space program. In 1959, seven men were chosen to be a part of the Mercury Seven, and their lives changed forever. These men became instant celebrities as they competed to be the first American in space.

The show is National Geographic’s first scripted series for the Disney+ streaming service. The Right Stuff stars some incredible actors who you’ve likely seen before on your TV screens. See the stars side-by-side with the real-life astronauts below.

Patrick J. Adams as John Glenn

Patrick J. Adams plays astronaut John Glenn in the series. Patrick is best known for playing Mike Ross in the long-running series Suits. John Glenn was a member of the Mercury Seven, and the first American to orbit the Earth. He circled the Earth three times in 1962. After his career with NASA, John became a U.S. senator.

Jake McDorman as Alan Shepard

Jake McDorman stars as astronaut Alan Shepard in The Right Stuff. Jake is known for a variety of roles on shows like Limitless, Greek, the Murphy Brown revival, and more. Alan Shepard was the first American to go to space in 1961. He walked on the Moon in 1971.

Colin O’Donoghue as Gordon Cooper

Colin O’Donoghue plays astronaut Gordon “Gordo” Cooper. Before The Right Stuff, Colin was best known for playing Hook on the ABC series Once Upon A Time. Gordo Cooper was a skilled test pilot chosen to be a part of the Mercury Seven. Gordo piloted the longest and last Mercury spaceflight in 1963. He spent 34 hours in space, making him the first American to spend an entire day in space.

James Lafferty as Scott Carpenter

James Lafferty plays Mercury Seven astronaut Scott Carpenter. James is best known for playing Nathan Scott on the long-running series One Tree Hill. Scott Carpenter was the second American to orbit the Earth and the fourth American to travel into space.

Aaron Staton as Wally Schirra

Aaron Staton stars as Mercury Seven astronaut Wally Schirra. Before The Right Stuff, Aaron notably starred as Ken Cosgrove on Mad Men. Wally Schirra went into space in 1962 and flew a six-orbit, nine-hour mission.

Michael Trotter as Gus Grissom

Michael Trotter plays Mercury Seven astronaut Gus Grissom in The Right Stuff. Michael is known for his role in Underground and in films such as Jamesy Boy. Gus Grissom was the second American in space. Gus tragically died in 1967 along with two other astronauts during a pre-launch test for the Apollo 1 mission.

Micah Stock as Deke Slayton

Micah Stock stars as Deke Slayton in The Right Stuff. Micah is a talented Broadway actor and was nominated for Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2015. He’s also known for his roles in Brittany Runs A Marathon and Bonding. Deke Slayton, one of the original Mercury Seven, went on to become NASA’s first Chief of the Astronaut Office and Director of Flight Crew Operations.