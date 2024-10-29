Teri Garr’s Net Worth: How Much the Late Actress Made Before Her Death

Image Credit: WireImage

Teri Garr’s passing leaves a lasting impression on Hollywood. The late actress died at the age of 79 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. This comes shortly after she had been public with her diagnosis in 2022 with multiple sclerosis, where she shared during an interview with CNN where she shared, “I think everybody is scared and frightened when they hear something like that.” She added, “That’s because there’s so much – you know, there’s not a lot of information out there about it. And a lot of people don’t know that it’s not that bad. I mean, I’m going on with my life.”

In an interview with Brain & Life, she expressed how she advocates for those who suffer or battle with multiple sclerosis. She shared, “I think some people want you to be upset. Not only am I not upset, but I’m okay. I don’t see any profit in being down, I don’t see that it gets you anywhere.” She added, “Maybe it has to do with my show-business background. You’re always being told that you’re not right for something, not tall enough, not pretty enough, whatever. I would say, ‘But I’m smart, I’m talented, I’m this, I’m that!!’ I’ve always been able to do that, and I do it now with MS.”

Though she faced this illness, Teri formed part of the spotlight for grand roles that she portrayed in films like Young Frankenstein and Tootsie – which led her to gain recognition and have worth. To learn more about Teri’s net worth, keep on reading below.

How Did Teri Garr Earn Her Money?

Teri Garr made her earnings by being an actress and forming part of several TV shows and films that became a form of income for her.

What is Teri Garr’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teri’s net worth is $6 million.

Teri Garr’s TV Shows & Movies

Aside from starring in three classic films, she also starred in several other projects. Teri formed part of TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, How to Marry a Billionaire, Batman Beyond, and more according to her IMDb page. In addition, she also starred on Friends, according to CBS News.