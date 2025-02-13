Teddi Mellencamp’s Mom: Meet Victoria Granucci, John Mellencamp’s Ex-Wife

Teddi Mellencamp is no stranger to fame. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 43, grew up the daughter of John Mellencamp, the 80s rockstar best known for ubiquitous hits including “Jack and Diane,” “Hurts so Good,” and “Small Town,” among others. Teddi’s mom, Victoria Granucci, was married to the singer-songwriter at the height of his fame, from 1981-1989.

Amid news that the reality star is again battling cancer, here’s what to know about the woman who raised her.

Who is Teddi Mellencamp’s Dad?

As noted above, Teddi’s proud father is singer John Mellencamp. “The fact that I’m even sitting here talking to my daughter is a real success story in itself,” he gushed during a 2021 interview with Teddi aired on EXTRA to mark his 70th birthday. “I’m most proud of you kids. I’m proud of you kids because you could’ve turned out quite differently.”

Who Is Teddi Mellencamp’s Mom?

Victoria Granucci is the mother of two of John’s five children, according to PEOPLE — Teddi and her younger sister, Justice Mellencamp. Victoria is a former actress, and she raised her two daughters with John largely in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Is Teddi Mellencamp Married?

Teddi was married to filmmaker Matt Robertson from 2006 till their divorce was finalized in 2010. She subsequently married security company CEO Edwin Arroyave, with whom she welcomed all three of her children, daughters Dove and Slate and son Cruz.

In November of 2024, Teddi split from Edwin and announced their impending divorce. “After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” she wrote via social media on November 2. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter. Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do. But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward.”

Teddi Mellencamp’s Melanoma Battle

Teddi revealed her melanoma diagnosis back in 2022, and since then, the reality star has been surprisingly honest and open about her cancer battle. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, February 12, Teddi took to Instagram to share a difficult update, divulging that several brain tumors had been discovered by doctors after she began having severe headaches.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote in the social media statement. “Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.” She continued, stating that two of the tumors would be “surgically removed today,” while the remaining tumors would be treated via radiation “at a later date.”

“I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health,” she concluded. “Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”