Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Scars From Melanoma Surgery & Gives Health Update

Teddi Mellencamp is on the mend! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, shared photos of the scars that she has from receiving treatment for melanoma and told her fans that the surgery was a success on her Instagram on Wednesday, December 7. She revealed that 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes had successfully been removed, and she was doing very well.

Teddi showed the scars on her left shoulder from the surgery as well as another shot of her back taken before the surgery. She explained the results of her tests and surgery (while also reminding her followers to regularly get mammograms). “The surgeries were successful and the margins are clear. I also got genetic testing results and there are no mutations we need to worry about. And I just had a healthy mammogram,” she said. “Hello to a new sense of peace.”

Teddi continued and said that she would regularly get looked at to make sure that her health is in tip-top shape. “I will now continue to get checked every 4-6 weeks, as my doc says this may be a record number in one area. You guys know I’m competitive but this is one record I’m not looking to beat,” she said.

While the former RHOBH star continued to show her thanks to her fans for their support, she also encouraged them to take their health seriously and regularly get checked. “I want nothing more than for all of you to be proactive so you do not have to experience this. Let my scars be your inspiration to get preventative care,” she said. “As always, thanks for all the love, support and well-wishes. I feel very blessed and grateful for it all.”

Teddi had first gone public with her melanoma diagnosis in October. She shared that finding out that she had stage 2 melanoma in an Instagram post, where she called the diagnosis a “wakeup call” after not getting checked and not wearing sunscreen until she was 40. Shortly after the first announcement, she said that doctors found more melanoma after running further tests on her moles. Thankfully, she appears to be melanoma-free now, and will be on top of her health.