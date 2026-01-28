‘Ted Lasso’ Cast: Meet the Main Stars From the Apple TV+ Series

We’re heading back to the field with Coach Ted this summer! At long last, the highly anticipated fourth season of Ted Lasso is approaching. And as we approach its summer 2026 release, many new viewers are just getting into the spirit of soccer (ahem, football, this takes place in England after all), and want to know who’s still part of the show’s main cast.

The only star who is likely not reprising their role in the Apple TV+ series in season 4 is Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt for three seasons. Per Deadline, the actor had a scheduling conflict with another series.

Below, get to know the current main cast of Ted Lasso as we approach the show’s fourth season.

Jason Sudeikis – Ted

Jason plays the titular character of the series, and he’s also one of the show’s developers and executive producers. While pulling triple duty for the hit series, Jason has been playing the beloved character for the show’s entire run so far.

In season 4, Jason’s Ted will be put to the ultimate test: coaching a women’s second division team in Richmond.

Hannah Waddingham – Rebecca

Hannah plays the fan-favorite AFC Richmond owner. She introduced herself in season 1 as a rigid and rather conniving character but has since become a relatable figure in the show.

Brendan Hunt – Coach Beard

Brendan, who exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life in 2025 about his friendship with his Ted Lasso castmates, plays the hilarious Coach Beard in the series and is also a writer and co-creator for the sitcom!

“Every time we see each other, it’s like a school reunion,” Brendan told Hollywood Life last year. At the time, he made sure to remain tight-lipped about the series’ fourth season.

Brett Goldstein – Roy

Brett plays the lovable yet sometimes stone-cold Roy Kent, a now-former footballer and assistant coach of AFC Richmond. Like some of his other co-stars, Brett pulled multiple jobs on Ted Lasso by serving as a writer and executive producer.

Juno Temple – Keeley

Juno is known for playing the series’ gregarious and newly minted PR boss Keeley. For the first few seasons of the show, Keeley was the team’s manager of marketing and public relations and found her own way by creating her PR firm.

Nick Mohammed – Nathan

Nick’s character, Nathan, put viewers on quite the rollercoaster, going from a once-shy and reticent assistant coach of AFc Richmon to the almost devilish head coach of rival West Ham United. But as fans already know, Nathan thankfully returned to Richmond by the end of season 3.