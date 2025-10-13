Taylor’s Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Doc: Release Date, How to Watch & All the Details

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is closing out her record-breaking Eras Tour with a new documentary event that marks the end of an unforgettable era—and the beginning of another. Fresh off the release of her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, the pop icon announced a behind-the-scenes Eras Tour docuseries, offering fans an intimate look at the making of her global phenomenon and its grand finale.

The project, set to arrive later this year, comes in partnership with Disney and captures the final stretch of the tour, giving Swifties a front-row seat to the creative process, emotional moments, and the lasting impact of one of the most successful tours in history.

Below, find out everything to know about Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries, including where to watch it, when it premieres, and how many episodes are included.

Where Can You Watch Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Docuseries?

Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries will stream exclusively on Disney+, continuing her long-running partnership with the platform. Disney previously hosted Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) concert film, and now the streamer is home to her newest project, giving fans around the world access to her behind-the-scenes journey.

It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film… pic.twitter.com/RGZ6zVQnjb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 13, 2025

When Does the Eras Tour Docuseries Premiere?

The docuseries is set to premiere on December 12, 2025, just in time for the holidays. Two episodes will drop on the premiere date, with new installments released weekly afterward. The rollout is designed to build anticipation and allow fans to relive the emotional end of the Eras Tour season by season.

How Many Episodes Are in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Docuseries?

The series will feature six episodes in total, each offering an in-depth look at a different part of the Eras Tour experience, from its early rehearsals and massive stadium shows to its final bow. Swift is said to have been deeply involved in the creative direction, ensuring every moment reflects her vision for closing out this monumental era.