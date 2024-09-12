Taylor Swift at the 2024 VMAs: Photos of the Pop Star’s Red Carpet Outfit

Taylor Swift really said, “Are you ready for it?” while rolling up to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. As she arrived to the red carpet at New York’s UBS Arena on Wednesday, September 11, the “Karma” hitmaker, 34, was dressed in a fierce look — a contrast to some of her past sparkling, sequined VMAs outfits over the years.

The international pop icon’s outfit featured a yellow and black plaid top with a matching train, black high-waisted shorts, matching leather gloves and coordinating thigh-high heeled boots. As for her makeup, Taylor went for a smokey winged eye shadow and wore her hair down in natural waves.

Taylor leads this year’s VMAs nominees list with a total of 12 nominations. Her presence at this year’s awards show comes just hours after she made headlines for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris amid the 2024 election. On Tuesday, September 10, the “You Need to Calm Down” hitmaker penned a lengthy statement via Instagram, explaining why she was endorsing the Democrat over the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Taylor wrote. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

While pointing out that she’s “done [her] research” and has “made [her] choice,” Taylor explained that she is voting for Kamala, 59, “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the Grammy Award winner continued, before mentioning Kamala’s running mate, Tim Walz. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Elsewhere in her post, Taylor blasted Donald, 78, and his team for posting AI-generated images of her over the summer, making it seem as if she had endorsed him.

“Recently, I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” the Pennsylvania native noted, before adding, “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

The AI images of Taylor, in turn, “brought [her] to the conclusion that [she needed] to be very transparent about [her] actual plans for this election as a voter,” the pop star concluded in her caption, adding, “The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

In response to Taylor’s public statement, Donald said that she’s “pay the price” for her choice.