Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, Slams Donald Trump for AI Images of Her

Image Credit: Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift has formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. In a lengthy new statement that the 34-year-old pop star shared to Instagram on Tuesday, September 10, she also blasted Republican candidate Donald Trump and his team for using AI-generated images of her earlier this summer.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Taylor wrote via Instagram just minutes after the presidential debate ended. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

The “You Need to Calm Down” hitmaker then pointed to the AI photos that Donald’s team shared this past summer. In the photos, Taylor appeared to have endorsed the 78-year-old former host of The Apprentice. In her new Instagram statement, Taylor denied this.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” she wrote. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

Taylor Swift seemingly addresses JD Vance’s comments on women without children, signing her Kamala Harris endorsement letter as ‘Childless Cat Lady.’ pic.twitter.com/RWiRhGKWxN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Along with her lengthy caption, Taylor included a photo of herself holding one of her cats — seemingly as a jab to Donald’s running mate J.D. Vance‘s “childless cat ladies” comment that resurfaced earlier this year. She even concluded the post by signing it with “Childless Cat Lady.”

While acknowledging that the “simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” Taylor wrote that she “will be casting [her] vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.”

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Taylor continued. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Throughout her statement, the “Karma” hitmaker emphasized how “heartened and impressed” she is by Kamala’s selection for her running mate in Tim, 60, “who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” Taylor concluding, before encouraging her fans to vote. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Taylor’s announcement comes amid rumors about her friendship with Brittany Mahomes. The duo became close after Taylor started dating her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in mid-2023. Earlier this summer, social media users noticed that Brittany, 29, “liked” Donald’s Instagram post about the GOP’s plan.