Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle: 5 Things to Know About the Tennis Influencer Going Viral at Wimbledon

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

The only one making more headlines in the tennis world than Taylor Fritz is his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle. The tennis-fashion social media star has steadily made a name for herself in the content creation world, but she really shined at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships while cheering on her boyfriend.

“There’s been a pretty constant results and ranking rise since we’ve been together,” Taylor said about Morgan in July 2025, according to ESPN. “I think I would have to say she’s been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier. Almost like kind of just mother me in a way.”

Taylor then added, “Yeah, that maybe wasn’t the best choice of words” about Morgan.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about Taylor’s girlfriend, Morgan, from how they met to who she was growing up.

How Old Is Morgan Riddle?

At the time of publication, Morgan is 27 years old and will turn 28 on July 31, 2025.

Morgan Riddle Went to College in Staten Island, New York

Morgan is a Minnesota girl at heart but made her way over to New York City later in life. She was born in the town of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and studied English literature at Staten Island’s Wagner College.

Morgan Riddle Had Various Jobs Before Becoming an Influencer

Morgan interned for the real estate company Compass in 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile, and she was offered a job with the company after she graduated in 2019. Morgan worked in real estate for around nine months before transitioning into media and marketing for companies such as Food Network, Love Your Melon, Hollywire and MuteSix. Additionally, Morgan got into modeling with Wehmann Models and Talent.

Eventually, Morgan started her social media influencing career by posting videos about tennis and fashion.

Morgan Riddle Didn’t Know Much About Tennis Before Meeting Taylor Fritz

While she’s a tennis expert now, Morgan didn’t know much about the sport or the business side of it before she met Taylor. As a Minnesota-raised girl, Morgan wasn’t exposed to tennis or big city life.

Morgan Riddle & Taylor Fritz Met on Raya

In 2020, Morgan met her boyfriend, Taylor, on the exclusive dating app Raya. At first, Morgan didn’t know that Taylor was a pro tennis player, she told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2025.

“In one of his pictures, he was holding a koala, and I just thought it was a really cute photo,” Morgan recalled. “I mean, when you’re swiping on dating apps it’s not that deep. In another of his pictures, he was playing tennis, but I just thought, ‘Oh cute, he must have played it at college or something.'”