Tayler Holder Tour Cancellation: Why He’s Stepping Back & the ‘Limit’ He Reached

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Tayler Holder, the country music singer who rose to fame as a TikTok content creator, announced the shocking cancellation of his When No One’s Around Tour on May 13, 2026. The 28-year-old penned a heartfelt note to his fans via social media, citing a “constant struggle” he’s been managing for “several months.”

Several music stars have cancelled their tours recently, including Meghan Trainor.

So, why exactly did Tayler cancel his tour? Here’s what we know about his decision.

When Did Tayler Holder’s Tour Begin?

Tayler’s When No One’s Around Tour kicked off on May 1 in Commerce, Texas.

Will There Be Refunds for Tayler Holder’s Tour Cancellation?

Tayler did not specify how fans who purchased tickets to his tour will be refunded. At the time of publication, it’s unclear when or how refunds will be issued.

Why Did Tayler Holder Cancel His Tour?

Tayler cancelled his tour to focus on his mental health because, as he stated in his announcement, he “reached [his] limit.”

“Over the past several months, I’ve been in a constant struggle with my mental health in ways that I can no longer ignore,” the “Dyin’ Flame” artist wrote in his May 13 Instagram post. “I’ve tried for awhile now to put my head down and just push through this and give everything I have to the music and the people who support me, but truthfully, I’ve reached my limit right now, and I need to take a step back and focus on getting healthy.”

While pointing out that he’s “doing everything [he’s] ever dreamed of,” Tayler admitted that he still feels “so lonely” and “so unfulfilled.”

“Performing for you guys is the greatest privilege of my life, and this decision was not made lightly,” he explained, referring to his tour cancellation. “I know many of you made plans, spent money, and were looking forward to these nights together. And I’m deeply sorry for the disappointment this causes.”

Is Tayler Holder Stepping Back From Music?

It appears that Tayler is taking time for himself, which means he might need a break from the industry altogether. In his Instagram announcement, the “Who I Am” singer mentioned how he plans to refocus his time.

“I’m taking this time to rest, seek support, and reconnect with myself away from the pressure and pace of touring,” Tayler noted. “My hope is that this break will allow me to return stronger, healthier, and able to give you guys the performances you deserve.”