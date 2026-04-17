Meghan Trainor’s Tour Canceled: How to Get Refunds for Purchased Tickets

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Fans were ready to sing along to every word, but Meghan Trainor’s highly anticipated 2026 tour has officially been canceled, leaving ticket holders disappointed and wondering how to get refunds. The “All About That Bass” singer was set to hit multiple cities across North America, making the sudden cancellation all the more surprising.

Here’s everything to know about why the tour was scrapped, how to get money back on tickets and what Meghan said about canceling her tour.

Why Was Meghan Trainor’s 2026 Tour Canceled?

While initial announcements were brief, Meghan addressed her tour’s cancelation with fans directly, and she cited a mix of scheduling conflicts and personal priorities.

“Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” the “Criminals” artist — who shares three children with husband Daryl Sabara — wrote in a statement.

The singer has been open in recent years about balancing her career with family life. Additionally, industry insiders point to potential logistical challenges behind the scenes. Large-scale tours typically require months of coordination, so even minor disruptions can result in a domino effect. Though Meghan did not go into extensive detail, her message made it clear that her decision to cancel the tour was not taken lightly.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who was planning to come out and see me,” she wrote to fans, while emphasizing her gratitude and disappointment.

How to Get Refunds for Meghan Trainor’s Canceled Tour

For fans who purchased tickets, the good news is that refunds will be processed automatically! If you bought your tickets through Ticketmaster, you won’t need to take any action. The funds should be returned to your original method of payment within 7 to 14 business days.

“You don’t need to do a thing,” Ticketmaster indicated in a message on the tour page. “We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. … It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

However, if you purchased tickets through a third-party reseller or secondary marketplace, the process may take a bit longer. In those cases, it’s best to check directly with the platform’s customer service team for all instructions.

Will Meghan Trainor Go on Tour Again?

Despite the tour cancelation, Meghan vowed she’d “be back soon” in her message to fans.

“I promise I’ll be back soon, and I can’t wait for you to hear this new record,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of it, and I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always.”

Given Meghan’s strong fan base, it’s likely that she’ll return to the stage when the timing feels right to her. For now, fans can stay updated on her social media accounts about her upcoming record.