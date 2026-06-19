How Did Tay Keith Die? Updates on the Grammy Nominee’s Cause of Death

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Tay Keith, the Grammy-nominated record producer who worked with some of music’s most renowned names, including Travis Scott and Drake, has died. The “Sicko Mode” co-producer was 29 years old when he was found dead at home on June 18, 2026, and police are investigating his cause of death.

The shocking news left fans and colleagues stunned and wondering what could have happened to Keith in his final days.

Below, get updates on what we know about Keith’s cause of death.

Who Is Tay Keith?

As previously noted, Keith (real name: Brytavious Chambers) was a respected record producer who worked with multiple artists. He co-produced Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” which earned him a Grammy nomination, and Drake’s track “Nonstop.”

Keith also co-produced Eminem‘s “Not Alike,” and his 2023 single, “Pound Town 2” (with Sexyy Red, featuring Nicki Minaj) became his first entry on the chart as a lead artist.

What Happened to Tay Keith?

Keith was found dead in his Nashville, Tennessee, home on June 18, 2026. There were no obvious issues in the record producer’s life in the weeks leading up to his untimely death.

Keith’s final Instagram post was a collaborative one with other record producers, spotlighting their singles that were featured in season 3 of Euphoria.

“Congratulations everybody for they continued consistency and success,” the post’s caption read. “We take what we have and continue to be trailblazers and examples of hard work. Shout out to the Memphis Producers.”

How Did Tay Keith Die? Cause of Death Updates

“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote in a public statement. “He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check.”

No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2026

Nashville police added that Keith’s death “is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

Did Tay Keith Have Any Health Issues?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear whether Keith lived with any major health issues.