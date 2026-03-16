Susie Wiles’ Cancer Diagnosis: Updates on the White House Chief of Staff’s Health

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Donald Trump announced that his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was diagnosed with an “early stage” of breast cancer. The Republican president took to Truth Social to announce the health news on March 16, 2026.

“Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting,” Trump’s statement read. “She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!”

Trump added that Wiles’ “strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her.”

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People,” the post continued. “She will soon be better than ever! Melania [Trump] and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!”

Learn more about Wiles’ cancer diagnosis and health below.

How Old Is Susie Wiles?

Wiles is currently 68 years old. She was born on May 14, 1957.

What Form of Cancer Does Susie Wiles Have?

As previously noted, Wiles was diagnosed with an “early stage” of breast cancer.

Has Susie Wiles Been Sick Before Her Cancer Diagnosis?

Wiles has not publicly disclosed any other major health issues over the years.

Is Susie Wiles Stepping Down From Her White House Job?

No, Wiles will remain in her position. As Trump stated on Truth Social, she will “be spending virtually full time at the White House” throughout her “treatment period.”

The day Trump announced her diagnosis, Wiles appeared alongside him at a meeting of the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.