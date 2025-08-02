SummerSlam 2025 Start Time: When Does the WWE Event Start?

Image Credit: WWE via Getty Images

WWE fans, are you ready for the first-ever, history-making SummerSlam event? With six matches set to take place during night 1 alone, viewers are anxiously counting down the minutes to see the summertime event. But when exactly does all the madness start, and — perhaps most importantly — where can everyone watch it?

And in case you weren’t aware, John Cena is stepping into the ring against Cody Rhodes during SummerSlam weekend. The match comes about one year after John announced his imminent retirement from the WWE.

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about WWE SummerSlam below.

When Is SummerSlam 2025?

SummerSlam is kicking off on Saturday, August 2, and concluding on Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What Time Does SummerSlam 2025 Start?

SummerSlam will begin at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on both August 2 and August 3. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT both nights.

Where to Stream SummerSlam 2025: How to Watch the Event

WWE SummerSlam will be available to stream on Peacock if you have a premium or premium-plus subscription. Around the world, SummerSlam will be available to watch on Netflix in some international markets.

For any wrestling fans looking to turn the event into a theatrical experience, Fandango has tickets available to watch WWE SummerSlam in selected Regal Cinemas theaters across the U.S.

SummerSlam 2025 Match Schedule

Both nights of SummerSlam will include multiple matches for both the men and women’s championships. The following is the schedule for each match, not in chronological order:

SummerSlam Night 1:

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. CM Punk

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

SummerSlam Night 2: