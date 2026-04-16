‘Street Fighter’ Movie 2026: Release Date, Cast, Plot & More

Image Credit: The Game Awards via Getty Images

The Street Fighter franchise is officially heading back to the big screen. First launched by Capcom in 1987, the long-running fighting game series became a global phenomenon, spawning multiple sequels, animated projects, and competitive esports tournaments. The franchise was previously adapted into a live-action film in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, which has since gained cult status among fans.

Now, a new live-action reboot is in the works, aiming to reintroduce the franchise’s iconic characters and high-stakes battles to a new generation. The project gained fresh momentum at CinemaCon 2026, where the first trailer debuted, offering a closer look at the film’s tone and high-profile cast.

Below, find everything to know so far about the Street Fighter movie, including its plot, release date, and cast.

What Is Street Fighter About?

Street Fighter‘s official logline reads, “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

What Is the Street Fighter Movie 2026 Release Date?

The live-action Street Fighter movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 16, 2026.

Who Is in the Street Fighter Cast?

The Street Fighter cast brings together established film actors and well-known figures from the world of combat sports. Koji stars as Ryu, with Centineo portraying Ken Masters, marking the first time the franchise’s central rivalry will be explored in a modern live-action film. Callina Liang takes on the role of Chun-Li, a key figure in the World Warrior Tournament and one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters.

The ensemble also includes Jason Momoa, along with professional wrestling stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, signaling a physical, fight-driven approach to the adaptation.

Street Fighter Trailer