‘Street Fighter’ 2026 Movie Cast: Meet the Stars Including Noah Centineo

Image Credit: Getty Images

Martial arts and gaming fans are ecstatic over the live-action adaptation of Street Fighter. Coming to theaters in October 2026, the upcoming movie stars some of Hollywood’s best, including Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and the one and only 50 Cent, credited under his real name, Curtis Jackson.

Street Fighter‘s official logline reads, “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Get to know the whole cast of Street Fighter here.

Andrew Koji — Ryu

Andrew is best known for his roles in Warrior, Snake Eyes, Bullet Train and, his most recent, Gangs of London. He plays one of the fighters, Ryu, in Street Fighter.

Noah Centineo — Ken Masters

Noah is playing Ken Masters, one of the two leads in the 2026 film. He’s been in the spotlight for quite some time, first gaining recognition for his Disney Channel and Nickelodeon roles. From Austin & Ally to his breakout role in The Fosters, Noah has made a name for himself. Later, he gained wider popularity for starring in the To All the Boys franchise, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, The Perfect Date, Black Adam and the spy series The Recruit.

Callina Liang — Chun-Li

Callina spent her teen years as a TikTok creator, and she’s made quite the jump from social media star to actress! Callina is best known for her performance in the TV series Tell Me Everything.

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i — Akuma

Sports fans may know Joe best for his ring name, “Roman Reigns.” The pro wrestler is no stranger to the fighting world, but he’s established himself as an actor in recent years. Joe has appeared in a slew of films and TV series, including Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Rumble, The Pickup, Zootopia 2 and Cousins for Life.

David Dastmalchian — M. Bison

David has risen to widespread acclaim thanks to his years of dedication to film. Among his most notable roles were in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Comics-inspired projects, including The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, Gotham and The Flash. He also appeared in Oppenheimer, Dune, Dexter: Resurrection, Late Night With the Devil and The Creep Tapes.

Cody Rhodes — Guile

Cody is bringing his wrestling experience to the movie! Playing Guile in the film, Cody is known for his WWE career. Over the past several years, however, the pro fighter has landed a few acting roles, including in The Naked Gun, Warehouse 13 and Arrow.

Andrew Schulz — Dan Hibiki

Andrew might bring a bit of his comedy flair to Street Fighter. The stand-up comedian and podcaster built a following thanks to Guy Code and its spinoffs, in addition to the “Flagrant” and “The Brilliant Idiots” podcasts.