Can I Stream ‘Freakier Friday’? How to Watch the ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

Image Credit: Disney

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back in Freakier Friday, the highly anticipated sequel to their 2003 body-swap comedy classic. The project was officially announced in 2023, two decades after the original film charmed audiences. Disney Studios revealed that filming had officially begun on Freakier Friday in June 2024. The company shared an Instagram photo of Lohan and Curtis seated in front of their trailers on the set. “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production,” the company wrote in the caption. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic mother-daughter duo—and wondering whether they’ll be able to catch the movie from home.

Joining the returning stars are Chad Michael Murray, reprising his role as Jake, alongside newcomers Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place

With theatrical release dates and streaming availability often differing, here’s everything you need to know about how and when to stream Freakier Friday.

Freakier Friday Release Date

Freakier Friday is scheduled to hit theaters on November 8, 2025.

Will Freakier Friday Be Available to Stream?

Yes, Freakier Friday will be available to stream, but not immediately. Since the film is being released by Disney, it’s expected to eventually land on Disney+ following its theatrical run. However, no official streaming date has been announced yet.

When Can I Watch the ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Online?

While an exact streaming release date hasn’t been confirmed, Disney typically adds new theatrical releases to Disney+ around 45 to 90 days after their premiere. Based on that timeline, Freakier Friday could arrive on streaming as early as late December 2025 or early 2026.

What Is Freakier Friday About?

According to a press release from The Walt Disney Company, the sequel features a “multigenerational twist,” with the film picking up many years after Tess and Anna originally swapped bodies. Anna has a daughter of her own, plus a soon-to-be stepdaughter. Tess and Anna navigate the challenges that come with merging two families and “discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.” As three generations collide, the film explores themes of family, empathy, and the messy hilarity of walking in someone else’s shoes… literally.

Freakier Friday Trailer