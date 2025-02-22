Steve Smith Sr.’s Wife: All About Angie & Their Marriage

Image Credit: WireImage

Steve Smith Sr. is a prominent name in the sports world. Before becoming a sportscaster, the now-retired NFL wide receiver played for the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens from 2001 to 2013 and 2014 to 2016, respectively. In 2017, the Los Angeles native stepped down from professional football and joined the NFL network as a sports analyst and host. Through it all, Steve has had the support from his wife, Angie Smith.

Since the start of his NFL career, Angie has been by Steve’s side, but he’s kept most of the details of their marriage away from the public eye. However, unverified infidelity accusations emerged against Steve in February 2025, and, naturally, sports viewers and fans wanted answers.

Below, learn more about Steve’s wife, Angie, their marriage and family.

Steve & Angie Met in College

While attending college at the University of Utah, Steve met Angie, and he asked for her phone number while on the way to class, according to the Baltimore Ravens’ website.

“He seemed really genuine to me,” Angie said. “He was kind of quiet. What he said was, `I want to get to know you and pick your brain.’ That was different to me.”

Steve Has Included Angie on His Social Media

In addition to posting pictures of him and his kids, Steve has also shared moments alongside his wife to Instagram. In August 2023, the sportscaster celebrated his wife’s birthday, captioning one post, “Today isn’t just a normal Saturday. it’s Ace’s birthday! Help me wish the coolest, selfless, caring, mommy, wifey, and woman in the [world].”

Steve Shares 4 Kids With Angie

As seen on his Instagram bio, Steve is a father to four children, whom he shares with Angie. He occasionally posts photos alongside his family via Instagram — from milestone moments to trips.

Angie Attended Steve’s Football Games

Throughout his NFL career, Angie was seen supporting her husband at several of his NFL games, also bringing their children along to a few.

Steve Was Accused of Having an Affair

In February 2025, an individual named Tony Martinez accused Steve of having an affair with his wife. Multiple X posts surfaced of alleged text messages between Steve and the accuser’s wife, some of which were sexually explicit. The person named Tony alleged in one X post that his wife “met Steve Smith Sr. at work” because she works for the Ravens. Steve’s official X account was tagged in several tweets.

Steve has not publicly commented on the affair accusations at the time of publication.