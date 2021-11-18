Find Out

Steve Harvey’s Grandchildren: Everything To Know About His 7 Grandkids

Steve Harvey is a proud grandpa to seven adorable grandchildren. Learn about them here.

Steve Harvey has done a lot throughout the course of his career: TV presenter, actor, author, comedian, businessman. While the 64-year-old star is known for his various projects, he’s also a notable family man, often having his children and grandchildren appear on his former syndicated talk show, Steve. Much is known about his seven children Karli, 39, Brandi, 39, Morgan, 34, Broderick, 30, Jason, 30, Wynton, 24, and, of course, Lori, 24, with wife Marjorie and ex-wife Marcia. What might not be common knowledge is the fact that he’s also a grandfather to a large brood.

Through son Jason and daughters Karli and Morgan, the comedian has, on top of seven children, seven grandchildren. Learn about Steve’s grandkids below, and all the hilarious things he’s said about being a grandpa.

Rose, Ezra, Noah, and Joey Harvey

Steve’s son Jason and his model wife Amanda are parents to four children: the above photo, in order from left to right: daughter Rose and sons Ezra and Noah. The couple welcomed their fourth child just last summer: a baby girl named Joey, seen in the photo below shared by grandma Marjorie. The proud grandparents often share snapshots of the kids on their respective Instagram accounts.

Given baby Joey’s newborn status, grandpa Steve may not have bonded with her just yet. Shortly after the arrival of Ezra in 2018, Steve appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that December and said he hadn’t played with his grandson yet, joking, “I don’t like them when they don’t have head control.” He said, “You gotta put your two fingers [behind their heads] and then they slide off.”

The comedian said proper head control is required, explaining to host Ellen DeGeneres, “I need a couple of words, too. I don’t like that stage where they don’t do nothing. They just little blobs and I don’t care for that. So I’ll wait where they can say ‘papa’ and then I’ll play with them.” He joked, “Other than that, I just disown them.”

Elle and Marley Hawthorne 

Steve’s daughter Morgan shares two children with her husband Kareem Hawthorne: daughters Elle (seen in the pink tulle dress in the photo above) and Marley (pictured in the red tulle tutu alongside her big sister Elle). The couple recently welcomed Marley in September 2020, making the baby girl the comedian’s seventh grandchild. A few days ahead of her grand arrival, Steve appeared on Access and confirmed Marley’s arrival was imminent.

When asked if he treated his grandchildren different than his kids, Steve called their relationship “wonderful,” noting that they love him because he allows them to indulge on foods that their parents wouldn’t. “Half of my grandkids are vegan and the other half are pescatarians,” Steve said. “So most of my grandkids don’t eat meat, but they love me because I give them everything.” He joked, “I gave one of him a Slim Jim and told him it was tofu.”

Benjamin “BJ” Raymond

Steve’s daughter Karli shares one child with her entrepreneur and business coach husband Ben Raymond: son Benjamin, named after his father, but also referred to as BJ by his loved ones. The adorable tot even has his own Instagram account, sharing photos of himself with his parents, grandparents, and six cousins. BJ turned 5 in June, celebrating with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles party.

While he clearly loves his seven grandchildren, Steve joked about his expanding family while on his eponymous talk show back in 2018. “I’ve been waiting years for my kids to get out of my house,” he quipped. “I wanna be an empty nester. Now they come back to the house and they got some more people with ’em. They always bring ’em over and drop ’em off. And I’m going ‘Now, I been talking to my girl all day long. All we been talking about was what was gonna happen tonight. Then, I get to the house and here they is!”