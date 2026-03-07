Stephanie Buttermore’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Fitness Influencer Die?

Stephanie Buttermore, the fitness influencer known for creating positive social media content on body positivity, died, her fiancé, Jeff Nippard, announced on March 6, 2026. She had just turned 36 on February 25. Naturally, heartbroken fans wondered what the cause of death was since Buttermore was known in the health and fitness space.

“It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of 10 years, Stephanie,” an Instagram post shared to Nippard’s account read. “As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff. She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.”

Learn what we know so far about Buttermore’s unexpected death below.

Who Was Stephanie Buttermore?

Buttermore was a fitness influencer and a cancer research Ph.D. For years, she shared her fitness journey with her followers and promoted a healthier mindset on self-love, body positivity and community. At times, the late content creator would share gym photos and videos of herself without flexing or posing, showing her fans that all body types were different.

Buttermore was also focused on ovarian cancer research.

How Did Stephanie Buttermore Die? Her Cause of Death

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed following the news of Buttermore’s passing. As previously noted, her family requested privacy from the public and did not announce how she died.

Did Stephanie Buttermore Have any Health Issues?

Buttermore did not reveal any major health issues, but she took a step back from social media to focus on her mental health. She opened up about the decision in a May 2024 Instagram post.

“My mental health has been the best it’s ever been, but I’ll give you some specifics. I no longer struggle with anxiety. At all,” Buttermore wrote in her caption at the time. “It was almost crippling a few years ago to the point I felt I couldn’t breathe or leave my house. Now I really don’t have to care whether people liked what I posted or if they are saying negative things about me. I also don’t have highs and lows from periodic dopamine hits every time I open the app. I’m living in a judgment-free space, and it’s peaceful here.”