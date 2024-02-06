Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, & More Stars Honor Toby Keith After His Death at 62

Country music stars are grieving the loss of one of their own. Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday, February 5 after battling stomach cancer for over two years. Toby was most famous for his debut single “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which was the most-played county song in the 1990s. Toby continued performing even while he was sick, and his remarkable success in the industry was inspiring to so many others in country music.

After Toby passed away, celebrities from the country music world and outside of it shared tributes to the late star on social media. They remembered Toby for his incredible accomplishments and the legacy that he’s left behind.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean was one of the biggest stars to honor Toby on social media on February 6. “Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing,” Jason wrote. “Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, 78, took to Instagram to share an official statement regarding Toby’s passing. “It’s always hard when we lose our brothers and sisters in country music. Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way,” she penned at the time. “He will be missed but his music and legacy will live on. Love, Dolly.”

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire, 68, opted to mourn Toby’s passing via a statement released to KOCO 5 on February 6. “Toby and I are both from Oklahoma and very proud of our Oklahoma heritage,” she told the outlet. “Toby worked very hard to make a mark in the country music business, and he did a great job doing that. Very proud of him, and I hope he rests in peace. I was very honored to get to work with Toby and be a part of the era of country music he was in. We’ll sure miss him.”

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood shared photos of her and Toby as she remembered the late star. “Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend,” she wrote.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton, 47, grieved Toby’s passing via social media on February 6. “Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day,” Blake wrote. “Anyone who knew you knows what I mean. You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith.” The 47-year-old also shared the same note via his Instagram Story.

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan paid tribute to his “friend” Toby on Twitter. “Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear rest in peace friend we love you,” Zach wrote.

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll honored Toby by reposting a black-and-white photo of the late star on his Instagram Stories, and he wrote, “We covered ‘should’ve been a cowboy’ at every show last year. Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP.”

Old Dominion

Country group Old Dominion had touching things to say about Toby on Twitter. “Toby Keith was a true trail blazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace,” the group wrote.

John Rich

John Rich expressed his sorrow over the “terrible news” that Toby died on Twitter. “He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy,” John said about Toby. “He will be greatly missed.”

Bobby Bones

“so sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow,” radio host Bobby Bones wrote on Twitter. “He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive. Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times. Gathering notes and thoughts to talk about it coming up this morning.”

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth was one of the stars outside of country music to honor Toby after his death. “What a loss. RIP my fellow Oklahoman TOBY KEITH,” the Broadway actress wrote on her IG Stories. The 55-year-old also shared a message regarding her late friend via X. “My fellow Okie. You’re so loved, Toby. We will all miss you so terribly,” she penned. “Dad and I sure did love seeing you on the field at the OU games. Rest easy – you fought a hell of a battle.”

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb paid tribute to Toby on Instagram. “So sad to hear about @tobykeith passing…. Playing his music this morning…and remembering RIP ❤️,” Hoda wrote.

Jill Biden

First Lady Jill Biden shared a message on Twitter in response to Toby’s passing. “Cancer truly touches us all. Rest in peace, Toby Keith,” Jill wrote.