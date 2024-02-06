Toby Keith Dead: Country Singer Dies at 62 After Cancer Battle

Toby Keith died of cancer at the age of 62 on Monday, February 5. The country music singer’s social media accounts confirmed the tragic news early in the morning on February 6. “Toby Keith paced peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family,” the message on Toby’s Twitter read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, but he didn’t announce it publicly until June 2022.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” Toby said in a statement when he first informed fans about his diagnosis. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T,” he added. Toby received an outpouring of support from his fans and fellow country music stars after revealing he had cancer, so two days later he wrote a message of thanks to those showing him love. “Thank you for all your love and support,” Toby gushed. “I have the best fans in the world.”

Toby occasionally gave updates on his cancer battle while he was going through treatments. At a gala for his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament in June 2023, the “Beer For My Horses” singer told The Oklahoman that he was feeling good amidst his health issues. “Basically, everything is in a real positive trend,” he shared. “You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.”

After taking a break from performing, Toby returned to the stage at the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023, where he was honored with the Country Icon Award. He joked about wearing skinny jeans and thanked his “beautiful family” — which includes his wife, Tricia Lucus, and his three children — in his speech. Before his performance with Blake Shelton, Toby gave an update on his health in an interview with E! News. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown,” he said. “It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”