Toby Keith’s Kids: Meet the Country Star’s 3 Children

Toby Keith, 61, is one of country music’s biggest stars, but he also is a doting father to three children. The singer shares his brood with his wife, Tricia Lucus, whom he married in 1984, and they seem to be a very close family. After Toby revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, in a social media message, he admitted it was very important to him to spend time with his wife and kids as he recovered from months of treatment.

“​​Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he shared on Instagram in 2022. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Toby’s kids are about to see their dad receive a milestone achievement — on September 28, 2023, he’ll get the Country Icon Award at the People’s Choice Country Awards. Ahead of the ceremony, he spoke out about his health. “I feel pretty good,” he told E! News. “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and gown. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today.”

Here’s everything to know about the country legend’s children.

Shelley Covel Rowland

Shelley Covel Rowland is Keith and Tricia’s oldest daughter. She was born to Tricia in 1980 from a previous relationship and Keith adopted her and raised her as his own once he became romantically involved with Tricia years later. Although Shelley has kept her life as private as possible over the years, she did make a rare public appearance with her parents at a a SwingDish launch event in Las Vegas, NV in 2015. She went on to get married and have two children, making Toby a grandfather, according to Country Fancast.

Krystal Keith

Krystal Keith is Toby and Tricia’s second oldest daughter. She was born in 1985, the year after her parents got married. Like her dad, whose real last name is Covel, she decided to go with the stage last name of Keith, when in the public eye. Unlike her older sister, she’s been in the spotlight with her singing talents. She first got major attention for her singing when she sang “Mockingbird,” which was on her dad’s Greatest Hits 2 album in 2004. She also joined him on stage at the 2004 CMAs to sing the epic tune.

Krystal graduated from the University of Oklahoma and then signed a record deal with Show Dog-Universal Music. She went on to release various EPs and the 2013 album Whiskey & Lace. She wrote one of her most popular songs, “Daddy Dance with Me,” about Toby and performed it on her wedding day when she married Andrew Robert Sandubrae in 2010. After saying “I do,” she and Andrew welcomed two daughters, including Hensley Jack Sandubrae, who was born in 2015, and Kirby Kaye Sandubrae, who was born in 2019. She often shares memorable moments with her family, in photos and videos on Instagram.

Stelen Keith Covel

Stelen Keith Covel is Toby and Tricia’s only son. He was born in 1997 and is an investor who works in venture management, according to his Instagram. In addition to a having a successful career, he has a loving marriage. He married his girlfriend Haley, in Boulder City in 2021 and he often shares photos with her on social media. One of his first posts included a photo of him as a kid with Toby, which can be seen above. “Tell me where I get it from. Man they always wonder who, then they meet my pops and tell him Stelen’s just another you,” he wrote alongside it.