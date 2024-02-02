Pedro Pascal, Adam Sandler, & More Stars Pay Tribute to Carl Weathers After His Death at 76

Prolific actor Carl Weathers died on Thursday, February 1 at the age of 76, leaving Hollywood in shock. A statement released by his family was published by Deadline a day later, on February 2. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement read. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

After acting in a litany of high-profile films and television projects, Carl has dozens of famous friends. Many of them took to social media in the hours following the sad announcement to express their grief, including Adam Sandler, Jess Ventura, and more. Read their heartfelt messages below.

Dane Cook

Comedian Dane Cook took to Twitter on Friday to praise the late actor for his performance in Rocky. “RIP to the legend Carl Weathers,” he wrote alongside an intense boxing clip from the 1976 film. “This moment, your delivery of it in Rocky inspired me the moment I heard it. I live my life by it. Your voice and performance gave me belief. I love you for that. Rest in peace & power man.”

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, who appeared with Carl in his beloved 1996 goofball comedy Happy Gilmore, also shared a statement via Twitter on Friday. “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete,” the comedian wrote alongside a quartet of photos, two of which featured Adam and Carl on the set of Happy Gilmore. “So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Jesse Ventura

Actor, former wrestler, and former governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura shared a heartfelt message via the same platform on February 2, calling Weathers an “icon” and looking back on their time co-starring in Predator. “We lost an icon,” he shared in the tweet. “Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.”

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, who crossed paths with Carl while working on The Mandalorian, shared a poignantly brief and simple message, along with a portrait of the late star, via Instagram. “Words fail,” he wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. Pedro finished the post with the hashtag #CarlWeathers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourned the death of Carl with an effusive tribute via Instagram on Friday. The actor shared a trio of photos from Predator, and recalled what it was like to work with him. “Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” he wrote. “An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him – on set and off – was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him. I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family.

Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez claims the privilege of directing Carl in The Mandalorian. He took to Twitter and Instagram Friday to share a selfie with the late actor on the show’s set. In it, Carl looked serene in costume as Rodriguez posed in a ball cap and headphones. “Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions,” he wrote.

A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen.”