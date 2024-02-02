Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Carl Weathers’ Death: ‘Lost a Legend’

Although Michael B. Jordan and Carl Weathers didn’t appear together in the Creed films, their casting ties couldn’t be any closer. Carl is best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the legendary Rocky films of the 1970s and 80s, and Michael went on to play his son, Adonis Creed, in the three Creed films — the latest of which was released in 2023. After a legendary career, Carl died at the age of 76 on February 1, 2024.

Michael, 36, shared a brief but heartfelt message via Instagram Stories on Friday. Alongside a repost of a portrait of Carl, Michael wrote, “We lost a legend,” along with two dove emojis. In another slide, he paid silent tribute with a throwback photo of Carl working out with a punching bag.

Carl, whose credits include a litany of impressive roles in television and film over the years, died on Thursday, and his family released a statement announcing his death on Friday, February 2. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” they said in the statement obtained by Deadline. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Across five decades in the entertainment industry, Carl starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in the first four Rocky movies, opposite Jesse Ventura in Predator, and showing off his range, opposite Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore. He hilariously played himself in several episodes of the star-studded critical FOX comedy Arrested Development, and appeared as Greef Karga in the wildly popular Disney series The Mandalorian.

The former football was married and divorced three times over the years, and had two sons from his first marriage to Mary Ann Castle.