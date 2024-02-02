Carl Weathers’ Relationship History: Everything to Know About His Previous Marriages

Carl Weathers didn’t shy away from love when he was alive. The Rocky star, who died at the age of 76 on February 1, was married three times, but unfortunately all of those marriages ended in divorce. While Carl was famous for being a talented actor, he preferred to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. But when he passed away, his family gave a public statement where they mourned his death.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” the statement read. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

It’s believed that all three of the women who were once married to Carl are still alive. Keep reading to learn about the late Mandalorian star’s ex-wives.

Mary Ann Castle

Mary Anne Castle was the first person ever married to Carl. The couple tied the knot in 1973, the same year that Carl broke into the entertainment industry. He had his first appearance in a movie in the 1973 neo-noir action film Magnum Force.

Carl and Mary Ann stayed together for 10 years before they got divorced in 1983. They had two sons together, Matthew Weathers and Jason Weathers.

Rhona Unsell

Carl didn’t stay single for long after his first divorce. He married his second wife, Rhona Unsell, in February 1984. At that point in his career, Carl was a bonafide star in Hollywood having appeared in three Rocky movies. He was also in episodes of Starsky & Hutch and Barnaby Jones prior to his second wedding.

Carl’s marriage to Rhona lasted the longest of his three unions. They called it quits on their relationship in 2006 after 22 years of marriage. Despite being together for so long, Carl and Rhona did not have any children together.

Jennifer Peterson

Last but not least, Jennifer Peterson married Carl in March 2007, just one year after he got divorced for a second time. When the couple tied the knot, Carl was knee-deep in his acting career. He started prioritizing television appearances over movie roles at that point, which he’d continue to do up until his death.

According to her IMDb, Jennifer is an award-winning creative content produce, director, and writer. She went to the AFI Directing Workshop for Women. Some of her projects include the 2000 short film, Pumpkin Hill, and the annual Hallmark show American Rescue Dog Show.

Carl and Jennifer only stayed married for two years before they split in January 2009. Like Rhona, Jennifer did not have any kids with the Happy Gilmore star.