Maggie Smith & Judi Dench Among Special Celebrity Guests At The Coronation: See Full List

Dames Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, and other stars were in attendance for the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The celebrities appeared to have a great time and supported members of the Royal Family, during the big day!

The Coronation marked a historic occasion for the United Kingdom, with Charles formally being crowned as king, eight months after his mother Queen Elizabeth died in September. Besides the celebrities sharing congratulations at home, a few stars were also invited to attend the special day, including First Lady Jill Biden, as well as other world leaders. Naturally many members of the Royal Family are also attending, including Prince Harry, although his wife Meghan Markle did not attend. Camilla’s children and grandchildren were also included as “Pages of Honour.”

A few other celebrities are particpating in the day’s activities, including some musicians who are performing as part of a special Coronation Concert to commemorate the occasion. Two of the biggest names headlining the show include Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Other performers include Andrea Bocelli, boy band Take That, Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel, singer-songwriter Freya Ridings, composer Alexis Ffrench, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Nicole Scherzinger, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage and DJ Pete Tong.

Charles’ Coronation is the first time that such a ceremony has been held in nearly 70 years, since his mom Queen Elizabeth celebrated her coronation in June 1953. Charles attended his mother’s special day, and he was only four years old at the time. It will certainly be a special day for all of the members of the Royal Family and other celebrities who are given the opportunity to attend. Here are the stars who have been seen at the Coronation so far!

Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith was among the major British celebrities attending the Coronation. The Harry Potter actress sported a fashionable, light blue coat and a matching hat, as she made her way to her seat in the church at Westminster Abbey.

Dame Judy Dench

Dame Judi Dench sported a simple gray outfit as she arrived for the coronation ceremony at Westminister Abbey. She sported a gray top with a matching hat and blazer, as she was accompanied by her partner David Mills, as they entered the church.

Dame Emma Thompson

Dame Emma Thompson looked gorgeous in a dark red outfit as she attended the Coronation ceremony. The Harry Potter actress rocked a dark red jacket with a floral design over a small black dress, with black pumps with a silver heel.

Katy Perry

Before taking the stage at the Coronation concert, Katy Perry attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. She was seen wearing a lilac dress and a large matching hat, as well as a purple flower brooch. After the ceremony, she’ll take the stage for a special performance celebrating Charles and Camilla.

Lionel Richie

Katy’s fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie was also seen in the church for the Coronation Ceremony. He sported a black suit and a white tie for the occasion. He will also perform in the star-studded concert after the Coronation.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.