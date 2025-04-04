Stagecoach 2025: Location, How to Get Tickets & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Stagecoach Festival is set to kick off right after the Coachella Valley Music Festival wraps up in the desert. The event brings in some of country music’s biggest stars over the course of three days. And, of course, the most famous names from the genre will headline the festival. So, is there a chance to snag last-minute tickets?

Below, find out how you can possibly get tickets to Stagecoach, and read on to see the performance lineup.

Where Is Stagecoach?

The Stagecoach Festival takes place in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club, according to the festival’s website.

Stagecoach 2025 Dates

This year’s Stagecoach music festival will take place from Friday, April 25, through Sunday April 27, 2025.

How to Get Stagecoach 2025 Tickets

Tickets are now sold out on Stagecoach’s website, but anyone interested in attending can join the waitlist.

Stagecoach 2025 Performers

Headliners for Stagecoach are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. Each musician is headlining a different day. Performing alongside the country music artists are the following:

Friday, April 25:

Zach Bryan

Brothers Osborne

Lana Del Rey

Carly Pearce

Whiskey Myers

Sierra Ferrell

Dylan Scott

Tucker Wetmore

Nikki Lane

49 Winchester

Bryan Martin

Drake Milligan

Alana Springsteen

Tigirlily Gold

Tanner Usrey

Avery Anna

Drew Parker

John Morgan

Noeline Hofmann

Abi Carter

Mae Estes

Saturday, April 26:

Jelly Roll

Sturgill Simpson

Nelly

Ashley McBryde

Shaboozey

Koe Wetzel

Dylan Gossett

Niko Moon

Tommy James & The Shondells

Dasha

Crystal Gayle

Louie TheSinger

George Birge

Annie Bosko

Tiera Kennedy

The Castellows

Myles Kennedy

Maddox Batson

Colby Acuff

Lanie Gardner

Kashus Culpepper

Sunday, April 27: