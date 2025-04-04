Stagecoach 2025: Location, How to Get Tickets & More

The Stagecoach Festival is set to kick off right after the Coachella Valley Music Festival wraps up in the desert. The event brings in some of country music’s biggest stars over the course of three days. And, of course, the most famous names from the genre will headline the festival. So, is there a chance to snag last-minute tickets?
Below, find out how you can possibly get tickets to Stagecoach, and read on to see the performance lineup.
Where Is Stagecoach?
The Stagecoach Festival takes place in Indio, California, at the Empire Polo Club, according to the festival’s website.
Stagecoach 2025 Dates
This year’s Stagecoach music festival will take place from Friday, April 25, through Sunday April 27, 2025.
How to Get Stagecoach 2025 Tickets
Tickets are now sold out on Stagecoach’s website, but anyone interested in attending can join the waitlist.
Stagecoach 2025 Performers
Headliners for Stagecoach are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. Each musician is headlining a different day. Performing alongside the country music artists are the following:
Friday, April 25:
- Zach Bryan
- Brothers Osborne
- Lana Del Rey
- Carly Pearce
- Whiskey Myers
- Sierra Ferrell
- Dylan Scott
- Tucker Wetmore
- Nikki Lane
- 49 Winchester
- Bryan Martin
- Drake Milligan
- Alana Springsteen
- Tigirlily Gold
- Tanner Usrey
- Avery Anna
- Drew Parker
- John Morgan
- Noeline Hofmann
- Abi Carter
- Mae Estes
Saturday, April 26:
- Jelly Roll
- Sturgill Simpson
- Nelly
- Ashley McBryde
- Shaboozey
- Koe Wetzel
- Dylan Gossett
- Niko Moon
- Tommy James & The Shondells
- Dasha
- Crystal Gayle
- Louie TheSinger
- George Birge
- Annie Bosko
- Tiera Kennedy
- The Castellows
- Myles Kennedy
- Maddox Batson
- Colby Acuff
- Lanie Gardner
- Kashus Culpepper
Sunday, April 27:
- Luke Combs
- Midland
- Sammy Hagar
- Flatland Cavalry
- Scotty McCreery
- Goo Goo Dolls
- Tracy Lawrence
- Conner Smith
- Chayce Beckham
- Austin Snell
- Treaty Oak Revival
- The Bacon Brothers
- Alexandra Kay
- Brent Cobb
- The Wilder Blue
- Abby Anderson
- Angel White
- Waylon Wyatt
- Anne Wilson
- Vincent Mason
- Blessing Offor