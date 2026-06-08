Who Is Stacey King’s Wife? Get to Know Debi & Their Family

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Stacey King, the NBA champion and famous sportscaster, left behind a family after he died in June 2026. While his cause of death was not initially disclosed, the sports world and his loved ones grieved the late 59-year-old.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement about Stacey’s death. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day,”

Below, learn about Stacey’s family, including what we know about his wife.

Who Is Stacey King’s Wife?

Stacey’s wife is reportedly named Debi, but he kept their relationship and family private throughout most of his career. According to multiple outlets, the spouses were wed in 2017.

In August of that year, photographer Kenny Kim also shared a wedding picture of Stacey and Debi on Instagram. The post was captioned, “Had the privilege of capturing the wedding of Chicago’s beloved icon Mr. Stacey King and his beatiful wife Debi. As most of you guys know, Stacey is a beloved Chicago icon, a terrific Bulls announcer and a three time world champion for the Chicago Bulls. More highlights coming your way!”

Was Stacey King Still Married to His Wife When He Died?

It’s unclear whether Stacey and Debi were still married when he died in 2026. His Facebook page indicated that he was single, though that could have just been an oversight on his part.

Does Stacey King Have Children?

Yes. Stacey is survived by four children: Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason. Although the late father of four kept his family away from the public eye, he occasionally shared pictures of them on social media.

In 2014, Stacey posted a photo shoot with three of his sons.

“Family photo shoot with my 3 sons Erick, Garrett and Brandon. Check out the matching Gap hoodies! #ThrowBackThursday,” Stacey captioned the post at the time.