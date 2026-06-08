Stacey King Cause of Death: How Did the Former NBA Player Die?

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Former NBA player and longtime Chicago Bulls broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59. King was selected sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft and went on to win three consecutive championships with Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the 1990s. After retiring from basketball, he became a beloved voice for Bulls fans as a television analyst, known for his memorable catchphrases and colorful commentary.

Following the news of his death, Bulls owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf paid tribute to King, calling him “a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history.”

Reinsdorf added, “”His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion that he brought to our organization, our broadcasts, and our fans every day.”

As the basketball world mourns his loss, find out what we know about how King died, his family and more below.

What Was Stacey King’s Cause of Death?

An official cause of death has not been released. The Chicago Bulls announced King’s death on June 7, 2026, but did not provide further details.

Several reports have cited ESPN Chicago host David Kaplan‘s claim that King died after a fall at his home, but that information has not been officially confirmed.

Was Stacey King Married?

Yes. King was married to his wife, Debi King. The couple reportedly wed in 2017. The couple largely kept their relationship out of the public spotlight.

Did Stacey King Have Children?

Yes. King was the father of four sons: Erick, Garrett, Brandon and Mason. While the former NBA champion generally kept his family life private, he occasionally shared photos and messages about his children on social media.

In a National Sons Day post in 2023, King called being a parent the “best job in the world” and celebrated his four boys.