Why Do Squatters Have Rights? What A&E’s Latest Series Reveals

Image Credit: Courtesy of A&E

American homeowners and landowners have heard of the term “squatters” before, but only some have actually encountered the problem. A&E‘s latest docuseries explores real-life instances involving uninvited occupants in homes, as the show’s leader, Flash Shelton, vows to return properties to their owners.

Per the show’s description, A&E’s Squatters follows Shelton and his team “as they tackle high-stakes, fast-moving, and often volatile situations to help homeowners reclaim their property.”

So, why exactly do squatter’s rights exist in the United States? Below, Hollywood Life breaks down A&E’s latest series, Squatters.

Who Is Flash Shelton?

Shelton is known as “The Squatter Hunter” and amassed a strong YouTube following for his documented encounters. Titled, “Outside The Box with Flash ‘The Squatter Hunter,” Shelton’s channel follows him removing squatters from property owners’ homes.

Each episode of Squatters follows “urgent and emotional cases, from homeowners on the brink of losing everything—including a woman dealing with squatters living in her basement—to a couple whose brand-new home is occupied before they even have a chance to move in,” per the network.

Why Do Squatters Have Rights?

The term “squatter’s rights” is also known as adverse possession, which ensures that a squatter may acquire and/or occupy property for a certain period of time if the owner doesn’t take legal action soon. The time frame, however, varies by state.

The reason squatters have rights in the U.S. is generally to discourage vigilante justice. Avoiding violent conflicts between landowners and squatters is the crux of the legal dilemma.

Squatters A&E Series Release Date

Squatters premieres on May 12, 2026, at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

The show is produced for A&E by Grinning Dog Entertainment. Adam Kaloustian, Brian Ferretti, Kathleen Lojkovic and Shelton serve as executive producers for Grinning Dog Entertainment, and Seth Sherman serves as showrunner. Sean Gottlieb and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers on the A&E side.

How to Watch the Squatters TV Series

All episodes of Squatters will be available to watch on A&E.