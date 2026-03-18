‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Cast: Actors Playing Punisher & (Possibly) Jean Grey

Marvel Studios’ and Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day is unveiling a few new characters to the series and bringing a few familiar faces back. From Mark Ruffalo‘s Bruce Banner, a.k.a The Hulk, to Jon Bernthal‘s Frank Castle, a.k.a Punisher, fans are excited to see how everything will unfold on the big screen this summer.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the main cast behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

Tom Holland – Spider-Man/Peter Parker

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, navigating life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with Dr. Strange casting a spell to erase any memory of Peter Parker from the whole world. This version of Peter is more isolated, forced to rebuild his life without the support system he once had.

Tom is best known for leading the recent Spider-Man trilogy within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Outside of Marvel, he’s starred in films like Uncharted, The Impossible, and Cherry.

Zendaya – Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson

Zendaya reprises her role as MJ, Peter’s love interest, though her memory of him has been erased. Her character has been a grounded, witty presence in the trilogy, and her potential rediscovery of Peter is something fans are rooting for.

Zendaya rose to fame on the Disney Channel before earning critical acclaim for HBO’s Euphoria. Her film credits include Dune and The Greatest Showman, and she is widely considered to be one of young Hollywood’s most influential stars.

Jacob Batalon – Ned Leeds

Jacob Batalon returns as Ned Leeds, Peter’s best friend, who also no longer remembers him. In previous films, Ned was the comic relief that audiences adored.

Jacob is widely recognized for his role in the Spider-Man films, and he’s also appeared in projects like Let It Snow and the TV series Reginald the Vampire.

Sadie Sink – Unknown Role, Rumored to Play Jean Grey

Sadie Sink joined the cast in an undisclosed role, though strong speculation suggests she could play Jean Grey, a powerful mutant from the X-Men universe. If it turns out to be true, this would mark a major expansion of mutants into the MCU.

Sink gained widespread recognition for her breakout role in Stranger Things. She has also starred in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale and Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

Jon Bernthal – Frank Castle/Punisher

Jon Bernthal is set to appear as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, a ruthless vigilante driven by vengeance. His inclusion suggests a darker and more action-packed tone for the film.

Jon previously portrayed the Punisher in Marvel’s Netflix series The Punisher and Daredevil. His other notable work includes The Walking Dead, Ford v Ferrari, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Bear.

Michael Mando – Mac Gargan/Scorpion

Michael Mando returns as Mac Gargan, who was last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming. His character is expected to become the villain Scorpion, a classic vengeful Spider-Man adversary.

The actor is best known for his acclaimed role as Nacho Varga in Better Call Saul. He has also appeared in Far Cry 3 and Orphan Black.

Mark Ruffalo – Bruce Banner/The Hulk

Mark reprises his role as Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, and he appears to be a professor at the school Peter attends in the film.

Mark has played the Hulk since The Avengers. Outside of Marvel, he’s known for films like Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and The Kids Are All Right, and he has earned multiple Academy Award nominations.

Tramell Tillman – Bill

Tramell Tillman plays a character named Bill, though details about his role remain under wraps. He could be a new ally or antagonist connected to Peter’s world.

Tramell is best known for his standout performance in Apple TV+’s Severance. His previous work includes stage performances and TV appearances in series like Godfather of Harlem.

Keith David – Unknown Role

Keith David joins the cast in a mystery role. The actor has had a prolific career spanning decades, with roles in The Thing, They Live and Platoon. He’s also a renowned voice actor, known for projects like Spawn and The Princess and the Frog.

Liza Colón-Zayas – Unknown Role

Liza Colón-Zayas’ role is currently undisclosed, but The Bear fans are excited to see her on the big screen! She recently gained major attention for her Emmy-winning role in the Hulu series. Her past work includes In Treatment and numerous stage productions.