‘Southern Charm’ Season 10: Everything We Know So Far

Southern Charm season 9 has been a wild ride from start to finish. From the Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll drama to devastating losses, the cast came face-to-face in the same room for the two-part reunion. The final part of the reunion aired on January 18.

Naturally, Southern Charm fans want to know if there’s going to be a 10th season. Will the Charmers be back? Here’s a roundup of all the updates about Southern Charm season 10.

Will There Be a Season 10 of ‘Southern Charm?’

Bravo hasn’t officially announced Southern Charm season 10 just yet. Season 9 was officially announced in August 2023 and premiered a month later, but the cast had been filming for months before the season was announced. This will likely be the case for season 10.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 Premiere Date

Since the ninth season just ended, Bravo fans likely won’t get Southern Charm season 10 until late summer or early fall 2024. The cast filmed the season 9 reunion in December 2023, so they’re likely on a break before filming would start up again for season 10.

The first season of Southern Charm premiered on March 3, 2014, so the 10th anniversary is coming up. The show has become one of Bravo’s most popular reality shows.

Who Will Return For ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10?

The Southern Charm season 10 cast hasn’t been announced, but you could expect your major players to likely return: Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers, Venita Aspen, and Leva Bonaparte. New Charmers JT Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes, and Rod Razavi joined the show in season 9 and made a splash.

Longtime Southern Charm cast member Kathryn Dennis left the show after season 8. Craig expressed his interest in getting Kathryn back full-time for season 10. “We would love for her to come back. I think the door is always open,” Craig said during the show’s BravoCon 2023 panel, according to Deadline. “I think she’s working on herself and has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back but I hope she’s doing well.”

What Happened in the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Reunion?

The tea was spilled during the Southern Charm season 9 reunion. Taylor and Olivia went at it after the Austen drama. Olivia accused Taylor of forcing her to reveal that she’d hooked up with Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn’s ex. “She’s the only person I told on earth about that. And here you are sitting here now trying to use that against me,” Olivia told Taylor. (Kathryn has since reacted to the reveal.)

Shep also addressed his BravoCon blackout during the first part of the reunion. “I’m at a crossroads,” he said. “I was out of control, drunk in Las Vegas. I scared the sh*t out of me. I was blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened.” Shep acknowledged that he needs to make some “major changes.” He admitted that he’s stopped drinking liquor and shots, but he’s still drinking beer.