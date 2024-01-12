Kathryn Dennis Responds After Olivia Flowers Confesses to Thomas Ravenel Hookup During ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

The Southern Charm season 9 reunion was explosive. Olivia Flowers revealed that she hooked up with Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis’ ex. Olivia, 31, accused Taylor Ann Green of “hanging this” secret over her head. Before the big reveal, host Andy Cohen attempted to get to the bottom of what was going on. Taylor, 29, brought up the “whole Thomas situation,” and that’s when Olivia explained what happened.

“I was fresh out of college, 20 years old. Dumb. [It was a] drunken night. One time,” Olivia admitted. “I had a hookup with T-Rav. I wanted to take it to my grave, like, who wouldn’t?”

After the reunion episode aired on January 11, Kathryn took to Instagram to reveal whose side she was on. The former Southern Charm star posted happy selfies with Olivia. “We have never been closer, you did nothing wrong and don’t need to worry about being judged by me,” the 32-year-old captioned the photos. Olivia responded in the comments, “Love you my girl, thank you for always looking out.”

Kathryn, who left the show after season 8, also shared another photo with Olivia on her Instagram Story. “Love you baby,” Kathryn wrote.

Madison LeCroy, 33, previously claimed during the Southern Charm season 8 reunion in 2022 that Thomas and Olivia had a secret tryst. Olivia fervently denied Madison’s accusation at the time. “Me having sex with Thomas? No, he’s like a family friend,” Olivia said. Taylor called Madison’s accusation “so random.”

Olivia later told Taylor what really happened with Thomas and felt like Taylor was weaponizing her secret. “She’s the only person I told on earth about that. And here you are sitting here now trying to use that against me,” Olivia told Taylor during the season 9 reunion.

Southern Charm fans know that Thomas, 61, was a main cast member for the first 5 seasons. Thomas and Kathryn dated on and off for 2 years before breaking up for good in 2016. They have 2 children together: Kensie, 9, and Saint, 8. Thomas quit Southern Charm in 2018 amid sexual assault claims.