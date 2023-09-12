’Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green Teases Her ‘Rough Start’ in Season 9: ‘I’m the One to Blame’ (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Bravo

Taylor Ann Green, 28, is well aware of what’s shown in the Southern Charm season 9 trailer, and she knows that people have a lot of questions regarding what happened with co-star Austen Kroll, 36. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Taylor ahead of the season 9 premiere about setting the record straight.

“You’ll see everything kind of comes to light, and it’s definitely a very rough start,” she said. “And I’m the one to blame here. So it’s very tough on myself, relationships, friendships, and then as time goes on, it’s a bit of a hilly ride. But hopefully, everything kind of comes to light. We’ll probably, obviously, revisit everything again at the reunion.”

Rumors have been swirling for nearly a year about Taylor and Austen. The Southern Charm stars have not publicly disclosed what really happened between them, but viewers will learn the truth in season 9. Given the rumors about a hookup, where does Taylor stand with Olivia Flowers, her friend who also happens to be Austen’s ex?

“We’ve said this before, but the dynamics and the friendships amongst the cast members, especially the women, it’s just not this catty back and forth, or closing a door on a friendship,” Taylor explained. “The doors are left open, the line of communication is left open. So that line of communication with Olivia and I has been open. I think with things that transpired recently, we’ve been able to just kind of reconnect. That’s been really awesome and special and needed. But we’re obviously gonna have to revisit some things at reunion, but I think that at the end of the day, we’re all good friends genuinely.”

Southern Charm season 9 will also explore the aftermath of Taylor’s breakup with Shep Rose, 43. Their two-year relationship came to an end in 2022 after Shep’s infidelity and commitment issues. Taylor admitted that navigating a post-breakup relationship with Shep hasn’t been easy.

“I really didn’t want it to affect me. I find myself to be a really strong, independent person. And when you break it down, I’m actually, like, not at all,” Taylor said. “I let my emotions get the best out of me probably more times than I should have this year. It’s definitely, again, really tough going into it, and then you’ll kind of see it play through. Shep and I are on good terms now.”

Taylor’s also moving on with her romantic life. “I am dating. He is very cute. He’s very sweet, and things are going really well,” Taylor revealed.

Taylor’s fellow castmate Leva Bonaparte, 44, told HollywoodLife that it was “tricky” to be the typical voice of reason this season with her Charmers. “When you’re looking at Olivia and Taylor, I adore them both, so it got very tricky. I’m also a tough-love kind of person, I might say a bit too much too early or go in too hard,” she said. “That’s just how I friend, you know what I mean? I think we all just sort of did our best.”

However, Leva made sure to point out that there’s a “genuine bond” amongst the Southern Charm ladies that will “be new to the viewers.” She added, “There was a lot of feelings and all of us friending in different ways, a lot of tough love, and a lot of mistakes. Even the way we all dealt with everything got tricky. I think it’ll be like a different Southern Charm for people and a really raw one because it just was like, the universe just kept hitting this friend group. It got really tricky, but I think I’m proud of us for all getting through it in a decent way.” Southern Charm season 9 will premiere Sept. 14 on Bravo.