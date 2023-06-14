‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Dead At 36

Southern Charm‘s Taylor Ann Green shared an emotional statement following the tragic death of her brother, Richard Worthington “Worth” Green, on July 8 at the age of 36. “Worth left this world on top of the world – he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him,” the statement from Taylor and her family read, per People. “We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends. Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father.”

Taylor Ann and Worth’s sister Catie King first shared the sad news on June 12 via her Instagram. Alongside a photo of Worth beaming on board a boat, she wrote, “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back”

In the comments section, Taylor Ann’s ex boyfriend from the Bravo show, Shep Rose, shared a heartfelt sentiment as well. He called Worth “absolutely one of a kind” and “a pleasure to know and to laugh with.”

It was his girlfriend, Caroline Evans, who posted the most heartbreaking message, however. She tweeted, ‘Worth Green you are the greatest love I’ve ever known. Although you are not here physically, the love you gave is still felt every single day. I love you forever and always.”

According to the obituary from the Westmoreland Funeral Home in Old Fort, North Carolina, Worth had just introduced Caroline to his family. “Most recently he met the woman he adored and treasured. Caroline brought so much joy to his life,” the message read. “He loved her enough to bring her home to his family and was beginning to plan a future with her by his side.”

Worth had also recently started a men’s group in his North Carolina community to “reflect on life and challenge each other’s faith in Christ,” per the obituary. Worth’s cause of death is yet to be revealed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023.