‘South Park’ Season 28 Episodes: Air Dates, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Comedy Central/Paramount

South Park ended season 27 and returned for season 28 rather quickly. Viewers were initially confused at the switch, considering that the previous season only consisted of five episodes. So, what does this mean for South Park‘s 28th round on the air?

Here is all the information you need to know about season 28 of South Park.

When Do South Park Season 28 Episodes Air?

Episodes of South Park usually air on Wednesdays whenever a new episode drops.

Twisted Christian: Cartman is possessed and may be the key to stopping the Antichrist. Watch an all-new episode of South Park tonight at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/tSht6Emj6z — South Park (@SouthPark) October 15, 2025

How Many Episodes of South Park Are in Season 27 & 28?

Season 27 only consisted of five episodes, and season 28 will also have five, according to The Wrap. An insider told the publication that 10 new episodes in total would be released in 2025.

The first episode of season 28, “Twisted Christian,” aired on October 15, 2025. It roasted entrepreneur Peter Thiel as his fictional character team up with JD Vance to prevent the birth of the Antichrist: Donald Trump and Satan’s baby on the show. But do Vance and Thiel have something else up their sleeve? In case you haven’t watched the season 28 premiere episode yet, the plot blows up into something even bigger than just Trump and Satan’s baby.

In past years, there were usually at least 10 episodes per season, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that in 2020 when the show only came out with one episode that year.

What Time Do All South Park Episodes Come Out?

New episodes air at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central on Wednesdays.

How to Stream South Park Episodes?

Fans can stream South Park on Paramount+ the day after they air. In this case, episodes can be streamed starting on Thursdays.

When Is the South Park Season 28 Finale?

The final episode of season 28 is expected to air on December 10, 2025.