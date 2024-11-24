Peter Thiel’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Cambridge U

Peter Thiel is one of the world’s richest entrepreneurs. On top of his tech investments and financial leadership, the Germany native is also a venture capitalist and political activist — having donated and supported several American conservative figures. As a result of his advancements, Thiel built a substantial net worth and was ranked No. 149 on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Amid Donald Trump‘s 2024 re-election, Thiel’s name has been brought back into the spotlight. He previously donated to Trump during his 2016 campaign and supported the Republican when he sought re-election in 2020 but lost to President Joe Biden.

Find out where Thiel’s net worth stands today and more about his wealth below.

What Is Peter Thiel’s Net Worth?

Thiel has a net worth of $15 billion, according to Bloomberg.

What Does Net Worth Mean?

Net worth is the total value of a person’s assets, including their owned home(s), car(s), stocks, bonds and other personal items minus what they owe, according to Bankrate.

How Did Peter Thiel Get Rich?

Thiel’s wealthy lifestyle didn’t begin right away. After graduating from Stanford Law School, he worked as a securities lawyer and as a speechwriter before he rode the wave of the dot-com movement in California during the late 1990s. This led Thiel to PayPal, which he co-founded. Leading the company substantially increased Thiel’s net worth.

PayPal was eventually sold to eBay for more than $1 billion, and Thiel became known in Silicon Valley as the “Don of the PayPal Mafia.” After PayPal was bought by eBay in 2002, Thiel created the macro hedge fund Clarium Capital that year. In 2003, Thiel co-founded Palantir Technologies, Inc. In 2004, Thiel was an angel investor for Facebook, as seen in the popular film The Social Network. The entrepreneur gave the social media company $500,000 at the time.

Thiel grew his fortune by investing in multiple firms and technology companies.

Is Peter Thiel Married?

Thiel has been married to his husband, Matt Danzeisen, since 2017.

Daily Mail reported that Thiel had been dating his late boyfriend, Jeff Thomas, since at least 2019 — while Thiel was still married to Danzeisen. Thomas died in March 2023.