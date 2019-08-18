Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: The 12 Sweetest Photos Of The Hot Couple On Romantic Getaways

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are currently on a PDA-filled vacation in Italy, but this isn’t the first time that this sexy couple has stolen our hearts while they live it up on romantic getaways.

Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 20, are head over heels in love and they are all about traveling the world together. Since they’ve started dating, the couple has taken a number of lavish vacations. Scott and Sofia have never been shy about showing off their love, and that’s especially the case on their romantic getaways. They are currently on an Italian getaway with other members of the KarJenner family, including Scott’s ex and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and they’ve all been having the best time together.

The couple stepped out holding hands while walking around the Italian village of Portofino on Aug. 13. Scott kept things casual in a gray shirt and blue shorts, while Sofia sizzled in a white bandeau crop top and matching mini skirt. They also cuddled close in Nerano and Scott adorably wrapped his arms around Sofia while they were on a boat together. Scott and Sofia have officially taken over Italy with their love.

Scott and Sofia have been dating since 2017. In addition to their Italian vacation, the couple has traveled to Aspen, Miami, Mexico, and more for romantic getaways. The couple hit the water on a jet ski while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2017. They looked adorable while cuddling close on a boat in Venice in 2017.

The couple has been in a serious relationship for 2 years now. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia’s not necessarily looking for a marriage proposal. “Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” our source revealed. Sofia and Scott are perfectly doing their own thing and taking their romance one day at a time.