Snooki’s Health Journey: Updates After Nicole Polizzi’s Cervical Cancer Diagnosis

Nicole Polizzi, a.k.a “Snooki,” is battling stage 1 cervical cancer, and she’s ready to fight it. The Jersey Shore star revealed her diagnosis in a February 20, 2026, TikTok video, just weeks after announcing that doctors found cancerous cells in her cervix after she underwent a colposcopy and biopsy.

“It came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” Snooki said in her TikTok post about her official diagnosis. “Obviously not the news I’ve been hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

How Old Is Snooki? Nicole Polizzi’s Age Today

Snooki is currently 38 years old. She was born on November 23, 1987.

Does Snooki Have Cancer?

Yes, Nicole confirmed that doctors discovered she has stage 1 cervical cancer in February 2026. Fortunately, as she noted in her TikTok post, it’s “curable,” and she’s prepared to do what’s necessary to be cancer-free.

“I’m 38 years old, and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me,” the MTV personality pointed out. “Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1, and it’s curable.”

Snooki encouraged her social media followers to “get your appointments done, b**ches! I’m telling you!” referring to regular pap smears.

“Once you go to stage 2, then you have to do chemo … nobody wants to do that!” Nicole added. “It’s scary. So, get your appointments done.”

How Will Snooki Beat Cervical Cancer?

Nicole told her TikTok followers that she will “probably” undergo a hysterectomy: a surgical procedure to remove a woman’s uterus. She called the operation a “smart choice.”

“I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy. Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy,” Nicole said, before explaining, “I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. It all depends on the PET scan.”

Snooki then acknowledged that “a lot of women go through it silently without anyone to talk to, and they’re scared by themselves. I like that we have a platform here to talk about it with each other.”

Although fans and friends are concerned about Nicole’s well-being, Snooki maintained a positive attitude throughout her TikTok post and vowed that she would “be fine” and would “tackle this.”

“I appreciate all of the love. Everything’s going to be fine,” the reality TV star said defiantly. “I’m going to tackle this and get it done. I gotta keep attacking this, and everything’s gonna be great.”