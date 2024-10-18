‘Smile 2’: Is There an End-Credits Scene? Rumors Explained

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Smile 2 is even scarier than the first movie, according to horror fans. With former Disney princess Naomi Scott leading the grim-grinning film, viewers are in for an intense thrill ride. But should you stay after the end credits roll? As rumors of a post-credits scene circulate online, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything we know about the speculation below! Warning: spoilers ahead.

Smile 2 Plot

The official longline of Smile 2 reads, “About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.”

Viewers also see the return of Joel from the first Smile. The former police officer has just witnessed Rose’s death from the smile demon and is trying to pass the curse onto criminals.

Smile 2 Cast

Naomi plays the role of pop star Skye Riley. Since the Lemonade Mouth star and Aladdin live-action actress is known for her strong vocals, it’s no surprise that she can skillfully play the role of a singer.

The rest of the cast includes OG Smile star Kyler Gallner, Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Dylan Gelula, Raul Castillo, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson and Drew Barrymore (as herself).

Is There a Post-Credits Scene After Smile 2?

There is no post-credits nor mid-credits scene at the end of Smile 2. The only thrill that happens is the playback of creepy voices throughout the credits, similar to Smile‘s ending.

However, the final scene of Smile 2 seemingly leaves the door open for a potential third film. In the end, Skye is seen walking out to a stage for a concert before having a vision of her body scar ripping open, revealing the eerie smile entity. As the demon crawl out from Skye, its gaze shifts back to her. However, what’s happening in reality is different — Skye grimly smiles in front of her stadium crowd (and her mom) and fatally stabs her own eye with the microphone. Now, the smile entity has infected a crowd of young teenagers and Skye’s mother.