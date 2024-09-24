‘Sinners’ 2025 Release Date: When the Horror Movie Premieres

Image Credit: Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURM

Michael B. Jordan is set to star in the upcoming horror film Sinners. The official trailer was released on Tuesday, September 24, showing the brave 37-year-old actor in several terrifying moments. “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home,” a voice is heard saying in the clip. Michael shared the trailer on his Instagram and captioned his post, “A new vision of fear from director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.”

Warner Bros, the production company for the film, has already earned over 939,000 views on the trailer and over 23,000 likes. Alongside Michael, the cast consists of Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, and more.

Before the film’s 2025 release, horror fans are looking forward to having their popcorn fall out of its bucket while watching it on the big screens. To learn more about The Sinners movie, keep reading.

Sinners Release Date

Sinners is set to be released on March 7, 2025.

What Is Sinners About ?

According to IMDb, the movie follows the storyline of “Twin brothers [who] return to their hometown to start their lives over, where they encounter an evil presence that’s been waiting to welcome them back.”

The trailer already gives the chills as a voice is overheard expressing, “I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways, I ain’t even know was possible.” He continued, “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic — ’til now.”

Stepping into the role of writer, director, and producer for the film is Ryan Coogler – who previously worked with Michael in films, such as franchises Creed and Black Panther.

How Can I Watch Sinners?

The film will be available to watch in theaters next year. As of now, the film does not have a streaming release.