Simon Cowell’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money He Makes Now

Simon Cowell is known for many things in the entertainment industry, from being a judge on talent competition shows to forming one of the biggest boy bands, One Direction. Recently, he made headlines by breaking his silence on former band member Liam Payne’s passing. In a statement released on Instagram on Friday, October 18, 2024, the 65-year-old wrote, “You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.”

Aside from creating One Direction, Simon went on to discover more talent worldwide, helping to form groups like Fifth Harmony, who, like One Direction, have since gone their separate ways. With years of experience in his career, many wonder how much the TV personality earns.

Who is Simon Cowell?

Simon Cowell was born on October 7, 1959, in Lambeth, London, United Kingdom. He is a TV personality, entrepreneur, and record executive. He owns Syco Entertainment, a company described on its website as “One of the world’s leading global music, television and film production companies, responsible for some of the most successful global entertainment formats.”

Simon credits his father for giving him advice that shaped his career. At Advertising Week Europe, he recalled his father telling him, “He said ‘Everyone has a sign on their head and it says ‘make me feel important,” according to CNBC. Simon added, “At the time, I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’ And then I got it. If you’re involved in something, every single person has a role in part of that. And that stuck in my head.”

What is Simon Cowell’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simon’s net worth is $600 million, with a salary of $95 million.

How Did Simon Cowell Earn His Money?

According to Yahoo, Simon has made most of his fortune as a producer and judge on talent competition shows like The X Factor, America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and Britain’s Got Talent.