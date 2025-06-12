Silento’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Rapper Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rapper Silentó, whose real name is Richard Lamar “Ricky” Hawk, is serving the next three decades of his life in prison. Fans of the “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” hitmaker were shocked to learn about his connection to the death of a family member, but Hawk had been living with mental health issues throughout most of his career in the public eye. Keep reading to learn how Silentó’s prison sentence will affect his music career and net worth, in addition to his past struggles.

Who Is Silentó?

Best known for his hit track “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” Silentó is a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. Since his 2015 single, he rose to fame at just 17 years old while making strong use of social media platforms like YouTube and Vine to expand his audience. As a result, “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” became one of the 2010s’ catchiest dance tunes.

Despite his success, Silentó opened up about “fighting demons [his] whole life,” referring to mental health struggles, during a 2019 interview on The Doctors.

“Depression doesn’t leave you when you become famous — it just adds more pressure,” he said at the time. “And while everybody’s looking at you, they’re also judging you. … I don’t know if I can truly be happy, I don’t know if these demons will ever go away.”

In 2020, it was revealed that Silentó attempted suicide but survived. However, afterward, he spiraled and eventually ran into legal trouble.

After graduating from high school, Silentó continued to make music.

Silentó’s Net Worth Now

At the time of publication, Silentó has a net worth of about $500,000, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Is Silentó Going to Prison?

Silentó was arrested in 2021 in DeKalb County, Georgia, and charged with murdering his cousin Frederick Rooks III. That year, he admitted to killing his relative.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the rapper was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June 2025 after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and concealing the death of another.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).