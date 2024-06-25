‘Shrek 5’: Everything to Know About the Latest Movie in the Franchise

Image Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage)

One of the most unexpectedly timeless films of the 2000s was Shrek. The animated family comedy was a major hit when it was released in 2001, with young fans enjoying the fairytale elements, and adults being charmed by the sense of humor and characters. The film led to three sequels, along with spinoffs for the Shrek 2 character Puss in Boots.

It’s been quite some time since a Shrek film hit theaters, with the fourth installment Shrek Forever After dropping in 2010. Almost 15 years since the last movie, fans will get to experience their love for Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and Puss all ogre again with the upcoming Shrek 5. Hollywood Life has compiled all the details about the latest movie in the animated franchise so far.

When Does ‘Shrek 5’ Come to Theaters?

An official release date has not yet been set for Shrek 5, but Eddie Murphy, who voices Donkey, teased a 2025 release date in an interview with Collider on June 24, 2024.

Who Is in ‘Shrek 5’?

While the Shrek series has had its fair share of exciting actors lending their voices to the franchise, details about the cast are still under wraps. While only Eddie has confirmed to taking part, it seems like a safe bet that most of the original actors from the main cast will be reprising their roles (i.e. Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots).

According to IMDb, the film’s screenplay was written by Michael McCullers, Christopher Meladandri, and William Steig.

Plot Details

Nothing has been formally revealed about the plot of Shrek 5 just yet, but there was a bit of a teaser for it in a post-credits scene from 2022’s Puss In Boots: The Last Wish. At the end of the film, Puss could be seen sailing back to Far Far Away, which was first introduced in Shrek 2.

What’s Been Said About ‘Shrek 5’?

While details are scarce for Shrek 5, Eddie was the first star to speak about it publicly. In the above-mentioned Collider interview, the comedian revealed that he’d recorded the “first act” about four or five months prior. He also had some exciting news for fans of his character. “Donkey’s going to have his own movie. We’re going to do Donkey as well,” he said, although he said that he hadn’t started recording the audio for it.

Following the tease for Shrek 5 in Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, co-director Joel Crawford had spoke about hoping that the easter egg would get fans excited for more in an interview with SyFy. “Honestly, when we were making the story, we put that in in a hopeful way. We love the Shrek universe [and] we’re so happy to be able to continue Puss in Boots’ story. We were really hopeful of, ‘If audiences receive the movie and want more of the Shrek world and demand more, then we can go to Far Far Away. We don’t know any master plan. We were kind of like Perrito, we were like, ‘Let’s be hopeful!'” he said.