‘Shrek 5’ Trailer: Who’s Joining the Cast of the Upcoming Movie?

Fans of Shrek can breathe easy, as the beloved franchise is back with Shrek 5.

A new teaser clip shared by Universal Pictures on Thursday, February 27, confirms that Zendaya is joining the voice cast for the latest installment in the blockbuster animated film franchise. “Far, Far Away’s finest are coming,” the studio wrote in a caption to the video on Instagram.

In August 2017, the Emmy-winning actress, now 28, posted on then-Twitter, “I watch Shrek too often in my adulthood.” After the announcement of her casting, the official Shrek account shared her throwback post with the caption, “This aged well.”

When Is the Release Date for ‘Shrek 5’?

Shrek 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 23, 2026, according to Universal Pictures’ official website. This will mark a little over 25 years since the release of the original movie on May 18, 2001.

Who’s in the Cast of ‘Shrek 5’?

In addition to Zendaya, Universal Pictures has confirmed that several members of the original cast will be returning for Shrek 5, including Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Fiona.

John Lithgow, who portrayed Farquaad in the original Shrek, expressed in October 2024 that he would be very open to reprising his role. However, for those who may not remember, his character met an untimely demise in the first film, notably being eaten by the fire-breathing dragon who guarded Princess Fiona.

“It turns out it’s impossible to recover from being eaten by a dragon,” Lithgow jokingly told PEOPLE, before adding about Shrek 5, “I know nothing about it and no, I’m not a part of it.”

‘Shrek 5’ Trailer

What Are the Other Movies in the Shrek Franchise?

The first Shrek film hit theaters in 2001 and went on to win an Oscar for Best Animated Film. Shrek 2 arrived in 2004, followed by Shrek the Third in 2007 and Shrek Forever After in 2010.

Antonio Banderas‘ character, the sword-wielding orange cat, received two spinoffs: Puss in Boots in 2011 and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in 2022.